Grant issued to help fight opioid epidemic

In efforts to help fight the opioid epidemic, Congressman Mike Kelly has announced that he will be issuing a grant to the Hamot Health Foundation.

$200,000 will go towards multiple agencies within the foundation. These agencies include the Safe Harbor Behavioral Health of UPMC Hamot.

It’s believed that this grant will help bring people together as they work to fight against and recover from addiction.

“We are all touched by this one way or another, either really closely or even more just in our community,” Kelly said.

The money for this was distributed from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the rural communities opioid response program.