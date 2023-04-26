(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced a new improvement grant opportunity heading to Erie County.

PFBC began its quarterly business meeting on April 24 by thanking anglers, agency staff, and volunteers for a safe and successful start to the 2023 trout season, setting the stage for plentiful fishing and boating adventures throughout the spring and summer months.

“The excitement that surrounds our spring fishing opportunities, especially the Opening Day of trout season earlier this month, can still be felt all across Pennsylvania,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director. “The quality of the trout raised at our state fish hatcheries this year has been incredible, and anglers have flocked to the water to test their skills, relax and make lasting memories with friends and family.”

Schaeffer noted that world-class stocked trout fishing opportunities will continue statewide through the end of May and also encouraged anglers to explore new waters and seek out different fishing experiences.

The PFBC awarded one grant through the Erie Access Improvement Program. This program is funded through proceeds from the sale of Lake Erie permits for programs that benefit public fishing, including enhanced access and habitat projects on or at Lake Erie and the watersheds of Lake Erie.

The project awarded through the 2022 round of grants is below:

S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie; Walnut Creek Marina Web Camera, Lake Erie and Walnut Creek, Erie County

Anglers and boaters are reminded that the PFBC’s cold weather life jacket requirement remains in effect from November 1 through April 30.

In addition, the PFBC and other statewide organizations will partner with the National Safe Boating Council to celebrate National Safe Boating Week from May 20-26, 2023.