Grant money helps kick off revitalization project in Meadville

A major revitalization project in Meadville can finally begin thanks to thousands of dollars in state funding.

JET 24 Action News’ Tiarra Braddock has a report on what the exact plans are for this project.

A revitalization project in Meadville is moving forward due to a $200,000 boost in funding from the State Department of Community and Economic Development. The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County is trying to transform the former Consolidated Rail Company into an economic and cultural hub for residents.

Meadville City Manager Andy Walker says that EPACC is working with city and county officials to see what will work best for the property.

“Looking to revitalize the corridor as what we’re calling sort of a heritage and entertainment district and looking at walking paths,” Walker said. “Maybe an outdoor amphitheater, or are there other housing or hotel opportunities.”

Walker says that this project is aimed at making sure that Meadville has a thriving economy and growing population.

“Meadville is the county seat,” Walker said. “It’s important that we maintain the vitality of the community for the viability of the county.”

This grant funding will help kick off the first phase of the project, which includes environmental testing and analysis.

“Right now, it’s at the study phase to figure out what is going on and what needs to be done to address the environmental clean up issues.” said Zachary Norwood, Director of Planning for Crawford County.

Norwood says once the testing phase is over, the project planning phase should take one to two years. The total cost of the project is around $400,000