Grant program looks to improve businesses in downtown Waterford

Local News
A grant program is looking to improve business in downtown Waterford.

$75,000 in funding was added to the Facade Improvement Grant Program to help local establishments get a face lift.

The French Creek Deli opened just a couple of months before the COVID-19 shutdown and the manager explained that the community has shown great support.

Even though they have not taken advantage of the grant program, they say it’s a great way to see another outlet for assistance.

“I mean it’s great. For those that actually need it, I think that it’s a great opportunity for them. We’ve been very fortunate, so it’s a good thing,” said Carrie Nearhoof, Manager of French Creek Deli.

Applications for the grant are due by June 24th.

