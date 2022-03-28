The Wolf Administration is working to strengthen the competitiveness of Pennsylvania’s specialty crops by announcing a nearly $1 million investment.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the investment will benefit projects promoting pollination health and work to enhance the competitiveness of Pennsylvania honey.

The grant will help the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences grow the competitiveness of Pennsylvania honey by utilizing DNA barcoding technology to trace pollen grains as botanical fingerprints, allowing Pennsylvania beekeepers to authenticate varietal honey, such as alfalfa, buckwheat and clover honey.

The work by the Agricultural Science Center is seen as critical to preserving the pollination responsible for producing many nutritious foods and seed production to maintain the diversity of plant species.