If you’re a front-line worker in a life-sustaining industry, the Wolf administration has passed Hazard Pay Funding.

Across the commonwealth, $50 million will be distributed to help employers provide the pay-out opportunity.

This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put stress on the state’s economy, healthcare system and workforce.

Seven industries are eligible for the grant: health care, food manufacturing, retail, social assistance, janitorial work and transportation and security.