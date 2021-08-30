Grants to protect coasts of Lake Erie now taking applications

If your organization or local government is committed to helping the Lake Erie coast, the Erie County Department of Planning wants to hear from you.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management Program (CRM) is accepting grant applications for federal fiscal year 2022 beginning Monday, August 30 until 4 p.m. on Monday, October 18.

Projects funded through the CRM Program must be located within or must directly affect the Lake Erie Coastal Zone, including the Lake Erie Watershed.

The Lake Erie Coastal Zone, in Erie County, extends to the Canadian boundary in the middle of the lake and inland an average of 1.4 miles. Coastal zones are areas where land meets the coast and include both coastal waters and adjacent shore lands. These areas face many challenges, such as increasing pressure from development, erosion, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Eligible applicants include state agencies, local governments and authorities, schools and universities and incorporated nonprofit organizations. Supporting programs that measure the impact of various pollution sources, improve public access, preserve habitats and educate the public about the benefits of the state’s coastal zones will be prime candidates for these grants.

Grants may also be awarded to other projects in the watershed that have an impact on coastal waters. Projects addressing environmental justice will be given extra consideration in the grant scoring process.

Applications must be submitted online through the environmental e-grants system. For guidelines and a link to the online application, click HERE.

For more information, contact Joy Fronzoli in the Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development at 814-451-7332 or jfronzoli@eriecountypa.gov.

