Grants totaling $45,000 were awarded from Catherine’s Club

Three groups that help women and girls receiving money today from Catherine’s Club.

The club is a philanthropic group sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy.

Hope on Horseback, Mercy Center for Women and Mercyhurst University’s Women and Children program all benefiting today from the grants. Close to $45,000 was handed out at today’s event.

“It is wonderful,” said Bonnie Faulkner, Chairperson of Catherine’s Club. “We are really excited. Every year, there are many people who want to have grants or the organizations and we are fortunate to find three today that are happy to award grants to.”

Nearly 90 laywomen support the goals of Catherine’s Club with their financial commitment.