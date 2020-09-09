Grape harvest season kicks off in North East

As the grape harvest gets underway, area wineries are busy turning grapes into bottled wine.

One of those local wineries is Mobilia’s Farm and Arrowhead Wine Cellars in North East.

Co-Owner Nick Mobila said that this Summer was hot and dry which made it great for growing grapes.

On September 9th, the crops are being weighed and processed so that they can be fermented, bottled and ready to sell in about three months.

According to Mobila, on the first day they like to go slow.

“We had trouble with the harvest at six o’clock in the morning already. We are getting ready so we just go slow on the first day. Everyone gets accustomed to driving tractors and how we turn down the road and running all the equipment in the plant. So far everything is great,” said Nick Mobilia, Co-Owner of Arrowhead Wine Cellars.

Mobilia said that the pandemic did not have much of an impact on the grape harvest. According to Mobilia, most grapes are picked by machines not people.