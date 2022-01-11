Grape harvesting season for ice wine begins

It was an early and frigid morning for employees and volunteers to harvest grapes for Mazza Vineyards.

Here is more from Tuesday morning’s chilly grape picking.

For more people, 17 degrees isn’t the perfect temperature.

But for Mazza Vineyards, it’s the sweet spot to harvest grapes for ice wine.

“The grapes are kind of brown and dehydrated, and then when we freeze them, we get rid of the remaining small amount of water that’s in the grapes and that’s what gives us the very concentrated sweet juice in order to produce the very delicious, very rich and luscious ice wines,” said Robert Mazza, President of Mazza Vineyards.

Over two dozen volunteers came out to pick grapes. For this volunteer of 17 years, it’s more than just picking grapes.

“We’re also helping the economy by allowing them to be able to produce something like ice wine, which is very unique that many areas have that ability to do this,” said John Oliver, 17 Year Volunteer.

Despite the cold temperatures, volunteers spend several hours outside cutting those nets and harvesting the grapes that will soon be turned into ice wine.

“This year pretty mild. The winds got up, it’s not snowing, so you know it’s almost enjoyable,” said Oliver.

About three to four tons of grapes are expected to be harvested and turned into ice wine.

Mazza Vineyards are always looking for volunteers. To find more information on volunteering, click here.