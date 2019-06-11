Grazioli and Leclair, both sentenced for their wives’ murders, file appeals

Two homicide cases that sent shock waves throughout the Erie community are heading to a state appeals court.



John Grazioli and Christopher Leclair are each serving life sentences in prison for murdering their wives.



Grazioli is arguing that jurors at his trial should have been made aware that he used drugs on the night he shot his wife.



Leclair wants the Superior Court to consider whether his conviction was supported by enough evidence.



The director of the Crime Victim Center, Paul Lukach, says when defendants file appeals, it feels like a re-victimization. “We might not like what happens in the justice system, but we have to work through it, we have to, and the Crime Victim Center is here for that support. We have to be that for people. “



If you need support when dealing with cases like these, Lukach encourages you to contact the Crime Victim Center at (814) 455-9414.