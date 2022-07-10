After being shelved for two years, the Great American Book Sale returned, giving Erie County Libraries some much needed money.

The event organizer told us that this is the biggest fundraiser they have hosted on an annual basis.

The money generated is desperately needed in order to continue covering costs of programs for the libraries.

The Great American Book Sale is back at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center with 80,000 books to browse through.

“Just great to get out and get the kids. Kids love to read and to be able to get some books, it’s great,” said Dj Craven, Crawford County Resident.

“The fact that books can be used again and again shows that here is the place alone. Erie has a way of recycling itself and this is a perfect reason to do it,” said Keith Reed, Erie County Resident.

The organization called “Friends of the Erie County Public Library” hosts this fundraiser every year to help all of the libraries in Erie County.

Due to the pandemic however, they have gone two years with no fundraising revenue.

“It’s been challenging. We’ve had a lot of support from our members. We’ve had smaller sales throughout the year of the Blasco Library, and then Erie Gives Day was very helpful,” said Sara Baugh, Board President of Friends of the Erie County Library.

It’s an important event to have back this year, especially since 50 to 60% of their annual budget comes from this event according to Baugh.

This covers the cost of some of the programs at the libraries.

“Summer reading programs, computer classes for adults, children’s story hours, the library Comic Con, events and other bigger, large scale events that the library puts on,” said Baugh.

People said that they are excited to finally be back to buying books and helping their community.

“It’s been great just seeing everybody here walking around and raising money for the library, being able to look through all of the books. I’m finding a lot of good things, I’m loving it,” said Carrie Egnosak, Erie County Resident.

The fundraiser will end at 8 p.m. each night as it will continue through Friday.

The fundraiser will also begin at 10 a.m. each day with special deals during the week.