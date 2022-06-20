It’s off to the races for the 2022 Great American Car Race.

More than 130 vintage cars are revving their engines from Rhode Island to North Dakota, making stops in 19 cities along the way.

On Monday, they are parking their cars at Perry Square in Erie.

These drivers are in it to win it, hoping to win the prize at the end, but also giving people a show at the same time.

The drivers are traveling over nine days, making stops in 19 cities and putting 2,300 miles on odometers to reach their destination.

The race is a time speed rally that started in the early 80s hoping to continue the legacy of these cars.

If you take a look around there are so many different cars. There are cars from all over the world, and some of the cars date back to WWII and the 1910s.

Along their routes, teams are scored at secret checkpoints, scoring on tardiness or even arriving early.

The grand champion of the event will win $50,000. The total prize will be $158,750.