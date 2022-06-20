The Great American Car Race rolled into Downtown Erie on Monday.

More than 120 vintage cars revved their engines from Rhode Island to North Dakota while stopping in Perry Square for the night.

While it’s a competition for these drivers, it is also a way to show some history.

People from all over the country came to Erie on Monday just to get a look at the vintage cars.

“We were going to every single car saying oh look at that. So yeah it’s super cool. I feel like a little kid looking at all of these cars,” said Craig Ferrante, Attended Event.

Start your engines because the Great Race Drivers have made a stop in Erie on their journey to the finish line in hopes of winning $50,000.

“We would just like to finish whenever you go in a rally. Finishing is an accomplishment itself and if you happen to be lucky enough to win a prize or something that’s just a blessing,” said Len Treeter, Driver and Owner of 1960 Chevrolet Impala.

Teams joined the race from all over the world for a chance to compete in the time-speed endurance rally.

The teams are making their way from Rhode Island to North Dakota while traveling through 10 states in over nine days.

“Going up all the back roads and hills it’s very challenging. It’s something I’ve wanted to do now for 15-20 years,” said Jan Gale, Driver and Owner of 1949 Woody Packard Station Sedan.

Some of these cars are more than 100 years old. Many drivers said that it’s not easy traveling 2300 miles in an antique car.

There have been breakdowns and issues along the way, but even the oldest cars in the race are still going strong.

“It doesn’t have any modern upgrades. It’s the only chain driven car. It’s the only wooden wheeled car, and it breaks down all the time and we run it just because it’s fun for people to see,” said Jerome Reinan, Driver/Owner of 1918 American Lafrance.

The race will visit a total of 19 cities while attracting antique and muscle car enthusiasts to come take a look.

“We like some old sports cars, fast muscle cars, got a little bit of everything here. Got some old trucks so that’s pretty cool,” said Jason Locke, Erie Resident.

For the drivers we spoke with, they said that it’s all about the experience of being in the race and getting to show a little bit of history along the way.

“We are bringing a museum to Erie which I think people appreciate. A lot of cars like this are kept inside and never seen except for people that want to go to a museum. We bring a museum to you and that’s important,” said Reinan.

Teams are scored at checkpoints along the routes. If they show up too early or too late, they will be penalized.

The way to win is by following daily instructions and the receive the least amount of penalties to win 50K.