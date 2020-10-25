Great Clips Salon continues to raise money for Heubel family

Great Clips Salon is continuing to raise funds for Johnny Heubel, the McDowell High School football player who suffered a brain injury earlier this month.

All weekend long, local Great Clips are donating two dollars from every haircut to the Heubel family.

At all four Great Clips locations here in Erie, they will be running this promotion and collecting donations for the family.

Each year the salon chooses different causes to raise money for and one salon manager said she came up with the idea to help out a family in the community this year.

“I just figured you know it’s local and I like to try to find things that stay in Erie when we do them. So I figured what a better way and we have a lot of his teammates and other kids that go to McDowell come in so I figured what a better way to get the word out,” said Brianna Visalle, Manager of Great Clips Salon on West 12th Street.

Since the fundraiser started on Friday, the salon has raised over $100 for the Heubel family thus far. The fundraiser will continue throughout today October 25th.