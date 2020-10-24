Great Clips Salon holds fundraiser for family of Johnny Heubel

Great Clips Salon is raising funds for Johnny Heubel, a football player from McDowell who suffered a brain injury earlier this month.

All weekend long, Great Clips Hair Salons are donating two dollars from every haircut to the Heubel Family.

At all four of the Great Clips locations they will be running this promotion and collecting donations for the family.

Every year the salon chooses different causes to raise money for and one salon manager said she came up with the idea to help out a family in the community this year.

“I just figured you know its Millcreek, its local and I like to try to find things that stay in Erie when we do them. So I figured what better way and we have a lot of his teammates and other kids that go to McDowell come in so I figured what a better way to get the word out,” said Brianna Visalle, Salon Manager at Great Clips on West 12th Street.

Since the fundraiser began on Friday October 23rd, the salon has raised over $100 for the Heubel family. The fundraising will continue tomorrow.