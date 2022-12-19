The holiday’s are a popular time of year where people tend to get pets for others as gifts. Pets sure can be wonderful gifts, but they can also become a challenging surprise.

Both the ANNA Shelter and the Erie Humane Society agree that pets should never be given as gifts, particularly surprise gifts.

More than 3.9 million dogs are taken into shelters in the U.S. every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. While more than 20 percent are there because their owners couldn’t or didn’t want to care for them.

“While it might seem like a really fun idea to surprise somebody with a pet, it’s important to understand that when you take one of our shelter pets into your home, it’s a lifelong commitment,” said Maria Mott, volunteer and programs coordinator, Erie Humane Society.

New owners might not be ready for the commitment that caring for a pet takes, including time, financial support, training, and more.

Once the Christmas excitement wears off and the idea of pet parenthood sinks in, some shelters see returns.

“It takes energy, patience, time, the commitment to make a relationship solid. So you really have to be ready for that in order for this to work, otherwise we see the animals with them coming back,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director, ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said that it’s best for potential owners to come in and meet with the animals to see if the pair can be a successful match.

Often times people may come in wanting to see a specific animal and go home with a completely different one.

Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter tells us that when a pet gets sent back to the shelter after just coming from it, it might affect their personality.

Bouncing from home to home can be a traumatizing experience for pets and stresses them out, much like it would for any human.

“It’s hard for them to come back and forth. As much as we love it here, it’s not where we want them. We want them in a home environment. So we want to know when they go into those homes that the commitment is there to keep them in the home. That’s why retention is so important to us,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director, ANNA Shelter.

Both animal shelters say that if you do choose to gift a pet, it’s best to do it as a planned gift only if the recipient is prepared, ready, and willing to bring home a new member of the family.