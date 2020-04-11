Great Lakes Institute of Technology donates gloves to Saint Vincent Hospital

Great Lakes Institute of Technology has donated essential personal protective equipment in the form of latex gloves to Saint Vincent Hospital.

The health and nursing career school donated 33 boxes of gloves, totaling over $1,200 in retail value.

In a news release sent by Great Lakes, the school carries a lot of PPE that is used by students in the nursing, surgical, medical assisting, veterinary, and dental labs.

“With the current statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses, we have supplies that are going unused, whereas they could be benefiting the frontline health care workers dealing with the current crisis. It’s our pleasure to aid these workers in any way we can.” said Eric Berrios, Chief Executive Officer.

Great Lakes made the donation with the intention of helping to alleviate supply shortages being felt by health care workers in the Erie community.