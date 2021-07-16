Great Lakes Jeep Jam underway at Wattsburg Fairgrounds

It’s a local event for any Jeep owner out there.

Happening this weekend, the first annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam is taking place at Wattsburg Fairgrounds.

There are obstacle courses, trail rides, and a mud pit that is a huge hit with Jeep owners.

The director of the Great Lakes Jeep Jam says this event has grown much larger than he expected.

“Three weeks ago we actually only had three vendors that were going to come, and now we have 48. A lot of them are actually national vendors that travel all over the United States here from Texas, Oregon, Virginia, Utah, from all over the United States,” said Preston Devenney, director, Great Lakes Jeep Jam.

The money raised at Jeep Jam will benefit the Humane Society, as well as, Mission 22 — a veteran organization bringing awareness to veteran suicide.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list