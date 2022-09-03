It was round four of the Great Lakes Pro-Am Saturday at the Lake Erie Speedway as the top 16 drivers competed to see who would be named the top drifter.

The Fall MatsErie drift competition was well underway and boasts an astounding 185 drift cars over the course of the weekend.

For those who have never been out to the Lake Erie Speedway, the general manager shared with us why people should take a trip out to the track.

“Try something new. A lot of people don’t like new things, change, whatever, try something new in your backyard. We have 185 drift cars here this weekend, so where else can you go to see that many? At the pro level, they don’t even get that many at their events,” said Aj Moore, Lake Erie Speedway general manager.

The speedway will feature more drifting Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as a car show for more domestic vehicles and car lovers.