An invasive species of vine known as “the vine that ate the south” is rapidly spreading.

The Midwest is primed to be its next frontier, but it’s projected the Great Lakes region could be next.

The vine is called “kudzu” and was first brought to the U.S. from Asia as an ornamental plant.

It later began to be used for erosion control and has since run rampant, cascading over other life and causing damage.

“That’s what we see with a lot of invasives. They become very happy in their new habitat, and they take over. They start to force out our native species. Our plants, animals and insects are not able to use them like they’re able to use the natives so that really becomes a problem quickly,” said Lisa Rand, Penn State Master Garden coordinator.

Infestations of kudzu have reached northern Ohio and parts of Michigan and it thrives during hot summers.