Great Room reopens at Mercyhurst University

Mercyhurst University said that COVID may have played a role in helping the renovation of the school’s Great Room.

That room is the focus of a grand reopening on the Erie campus.

The student government decided on the $120,000 renovations using savings that came about due to events that were canceled due to COVID.

Those students are pretty happy with the results.

“We are extremely happy with it. We’ve already noticed an increase in students using it. We’re really happy the furniture turned out great, the lighting with all new lighting throughout the whole student union which is really great too,” said Nicholas Brodfuehrer, Student Government President.

The room had been damaged by flood waters before the decision was made to renovate.