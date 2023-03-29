(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An upcoming tour will highlight agricultural efforts through the Erie region.

The Erie County Conservation District is working to roll out a $3.3 million dollar agricultural resources initiative, “The Great Rural Revival.” The partnership will host four events across the county to highlight funding resources for farmers.

Those event dates are:

April 5, 2023 @ 6 p.m. — General McLane High School Auditorium — 11761 Edinboro Road, Edinboro, PA 16412

April 11, 2023 @ 6 p.m. — North East High School Auditorium — 1901 Freeport Road, Northeast, PA 16412

April 24, 2023 @ 6 p.m. — Union City Junior-Senior High School Auditorium — 105 Concord Street, Union City, PA 16438