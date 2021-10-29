Great turnout for this year’s ZooBoo at the Erie Zoo

As ZooBoo wraps up at the Erie Zoo, organizers say this year’s turn out was great compared to last year.

While Friday night’s rainy weather cause many people to stay home, Thursday was their busiest night. Over 3,500 people showed up.

This year’s total attendance was very similar to 2019, which is what they were hoping for. ZooBoo is a very important fundraiser because it supports them through the winter months.

“We are a nonprofit and we do shut down for the winter, but our work does not stop. We still need to feed animals, we still have to pay our staff to be here. ZooBoo allows us to continue to do that,” said Emily Smicker.

Saturday is the final day of ZooBoo from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

