Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church hosts free food giveaway

Several Erie residents received a free food giveaway by the Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church.

The church collaborated with the Erie’s Public Schools and included several nonprofits such as African American Concerned Clergy and others.

The purpose of this food giveaway was to provide the community a healthy nutrition by giving out 1,300 boxes of 42,000 pounds of food.

The boxes included free produce, protein, and dairy.

The pastor of the church said that this giveaway is needed since he feels that many are still struggling to find a meal.

“We know that our Erie community is hurting because of the longevity of this pandemic and this is one way that we can alleviate some of the suffering,” said Bishop Jesse Gavin from the Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church.

There will be more drive-in food giveaways every other week.