Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church teams up with Erie School District to hand out boxes of free food to the community

Erie families are getting the opportunity to put food on the table. Volunteers from local organizations and clergy members hosted a free food giveaway.

The Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church teamed up with the Erie School District to hand out boxes of free food to community members at Erie High School.

Many local organizations provided volunteers to hand out 1,300 boxes of fresh food.

The Great Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church partnered with the Farmers to Family program to bring 40 pound boxes of fresh produce, meats, and dairy for free to families in need.

“So it’s a non contact food distribution. Cars come through the line. They tell us how many boxes they want and someone puts the boxes in their trunks,” said Valerie Perkins, Volunteer and Distribution Admin at Great Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church.

1,300 boxes of food was distributed to the community.

“We had 13 pallets and each pallet has 50 boxes. So now we’re just open to the public at this point,” said Perkins.

Multiple organizations donated their time and resources for the community in need.

“We donated a forklift. Toyota Forklift and two electric pallet jacks to unload the semi full of food,” said Roy Henkens, Penn West Territory Sales Manager.

The Mercy Center for Women provided volunteers to help load boxes into people’s vehicles.

“I think that there’s like an outpouring of help in the community, and I think it’s a great cause that they’re doing here with like very generous amounts of food for the families that they’re providing for,” said Amanda Harmon, Volunteer for Mercy Center for Women.

The next free food giveaway is next Saturday May 22nd. These giveaways will then occur on a bi-weekly basis afterwards.