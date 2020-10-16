Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity hosts “Restock the Restore” drive

One local organization is working to help local families, and they need your help.

Today, the Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity held one of its “Restock the Restore” drives.

Folks can drive by and drop off donations of new and used building materials and home goods. This includes kitchen cabinets, doors and other items in good use.

Instead of them going to the landfill, the habitat puts them to good use.

“What we do is sell them in our store, and the money that we raise helps us buy materials for new habitat houses. So, you are actually helping families and helping our community by recycling your products.” said Nancy Milkowski.

Milkowski says they accept drop offs on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

They typically get anywhere to 10 to 15 donations a day.