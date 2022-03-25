(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nominations now are being accepted for the 2022 Greater Erie Awards. Nominations will be accepted through April 27.

The Greater Erie Awards are given annually by Preservation Erie. According to a Preservations Erie news release, “The awards are given to individuals, businesses, or organizations that are exceptional stewards of the physical and cultural landscape that is Greater Erie.”

To nominate a building or person, go online to www.preservationerie.org. Nominated structures must be in Erie County, the news release said.

Nominees are grouped into four categories: Preservation excellence, adaptive reuse, design excellence, and education and advocacy.

According to the press release:

Preservation excellence focuses on buildings, structures or spaces (at least 50 years old) that have been conserved, stabilized and preserved in a manner honoring the individual property.

Adaptive reuse focuses on buildings, structures or spaces (at least 50 years old) that have been renovated to allow a thoughtful community-enhancing reuse that respects the historical character of the site.

Design excellence focuses on buildings, structures or spaces (less than 50 years old) that have been constructed in a matter that both honors the character of the existing built environment and uses green energy best practices including creating the least amount of environmental impact and/or LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental) certification.

Education and advocacy acknowledges the work of local photographers, authors, community advocates, non-building related projects, and others who are helping to raise awareness of historic preservation. Nominees must live in Erie County.

Preservation Erie was formed in 2007 to “promote, preserve and enhance the distinctive character of greater Erie through community-based planning, design and historic preservation.”