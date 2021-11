Nearly $20,000 has been raised to help local veterans.

The Greater Erie Board of Realtors raised the money through their fourth annual Designer Bag Bingo Plus fundraiser in October.

More than 300 players and volunteers competed for purses and other prizes all in an effort to help the Veterans Miracle Center.

A check presentation will take place on December 1st.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists