Greater Erie Board of Realtors raises more than $19k for Veterans Miracle Center Erie

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:

The Greater Erie Board of Realtors has made a major donation to the Veterans Miracle Center Erie after a successful fundraiser.

The Board held their fourth annual Designer Bag Bingo Plus on Oct. 7 to benefit the Center, raising $19,306.97 for veterans in need.

“This event has gotten bigger and bigger every year,” said Jennifer Funk, a local realtor and the organizer of the event. “We have doubled the monies raised when we first started in 2018.”

Over 300 players and volunteers participated in event, competing for purses, cash and other prizes all to benefit Erie veterans. It was the fourth year the event has broken $10,000.

