Greater Erie Community Action Committee holds Warming Erie County clothing drive

One local organization is continuing it’s mission of helping the needy in Erie County.

On Saturday, November 14th, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, also known as GECAC, held a drive to give out warm clothing for the upcoming cold winter months.

During this event GECAC gave out blankets, gloves, socks and hats to people in need of warmth.

GECAC also asked all Catholic schools in Erie County to collect items for them.

“We work at stomping out poverty by showing that we care, not only on the service that we do, but the service that we can provide on the outside of those services that can help the community feel better about themselves too,” said Geoffrey Lyons, GECAC Vice President of Human Resources.

Lyons said that they plan to make this a monthly event. GECAC also holds monthly free meals.