Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity holds “Restock the Restore” drive

One local organization is continuing its mission of helping the community.

The Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity held one of its “Restock the Restore” drives.

People in attendance could drop off building materials and home goods such as kitchen cabinets, doors and shingles.

Instead of them going to the landfill, the habitat uses the items to build habitat homes.

“The money that we raise out of our store helps us supply materials for us to built habitat houses for our partner families. So, it’s a win across the board.” said Nancy Milkowski.

They accept drop offs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday fro 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Habitats restore is open for shopping Fridays and Saturdays.