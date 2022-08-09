It’s almost time to go back to school, but before students head back to the classroom, the community held a back to school bash day.

The Greater Erie Youth for Christ Members holding a special event on August 9 to welcome families and enjoy a day of fun.

This was an event to let kids have some fun before they returned to the classroom. Kids also got the chance to meet some leaders from the youth program.

It was free admission to families coming in to enjoy food and plenty of activities.

This event takes place every year.

“We are really hoping to achieve just a community connection. The foundations of relationship letting them know getting these lists and forming these connections so that when they need help and support, the Greater Erie Youth for Christ is here to do that,” said Jamie Thompson, Executive Director of Greater Erie Youth for Christ.

Greater Erie Youth for Christ also gave out free haircut options, notebooks, and backpacks to help kids have something for their first day of school.