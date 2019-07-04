Greek Festival starts Friday

The tents are up and the finishing touches are being done to the annual Greek Festival. The Assumption Greek Orthodox church is hosting the summer festival once again. They’ll be serving up authentic Greek food from gyros to baklava. There will be Greek music and dancing late into the night. Vendors will be on hand selling unique jewelry, handmade icons, artwork, and much more

“It’s really exciting because they come and they take tours and learn about our church. Then they watch everybody and how happy everybody is. Everybody wants to be Greek for the weekend,” says Volunteer Sallie Capotis.

Specific hours are as follows:

07/05/2019 02:30 PM – 11:00 PM

07/06/2019 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

07/07/2019 12:00 PM – 07:00 PM