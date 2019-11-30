Greek organizations gather together to help support Toys for Tots

With the holiday season upon us, two Greek organizations gathered together for a good cause.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta took part in a joint effort with U.S. Marine Corps. The two organizations were asking for toy donations for Toys for Tots.

Donators were asked to provide unused and unwrapped toys for all children. The event looks to help children that are less fortunate during the holidays receive a gift.

“It’s a great opportunity to for us to give back and provide toys and hopefully next year if we’re apart of it we can bring even more toys to help provide more opportunities for kids to enjoy the season.” said Homer Smith, sales coordinator for Omega Psi Phi.

Toy donations will be distributed to children throughout Erie