Here’s a fun way to help your local veterans, bowling!

On March 20. Green Garden Lanes held a fundraiser called Joe Kings Bowling for Veterans to raise money for the Erie Humane Society and their service program.

Nicole Leone hopes to raise $10,000 that will be used towards training dogs to become service dogs for veterans.

The event organizer said that he hopes this will help.

“Service dogs are needed for these veterans. We lose 22 veterans a day from PTSD. So these dogs are here to help those veterans,” said Joe King, Event organizer.

“We just can’t say enough things about Joe and our veteran community for coming out and participating in helping shelter dogs like Ziggy do really great things for our veterans in Erie,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of Erie Humane Society.

If you want to apply for a service dog from the Erie Humane Society, click here.