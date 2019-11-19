Breaking News
Leonard Jordan sentenced to life in prison for stabbing another man to death in 2018

Greene Township tax payers ask Wattsburg area School Superintendent and Board President to resign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Some Greene Township tax members asked Superintendent Kenneth Berlin & Board President Andrew Pushchak to resign. This comes after the passage of the multi million dollar turf improvement project.

“I would certainly consider what they are saying but under my leadership we have followed the school code and sunshine laws,” said the Superintendent.

Rick Konkal was one of the tax payers who asked Berlin and Andrew to step down. “It falls on deaf ears we were raised to learn that this is how Democracy works,” said Konkal. Tina Ballus also disappointed with the Superintendent. “Hopefully with new faces on the board they won’t pass these types of projects,” said Ballus.

Then next Wattsburg Area School Board meeting will be in December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar