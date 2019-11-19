Greene Township tax payers ask Wattsburg area School Superintendent and Board President to resign

Some Greene Township tax members asked Superintendent Kenneth Berlin & Board President Andrew Pushchak to resign. This comes after the passage of the multi million dollar turf improvement project.

“I would certainly consider what they are saying but under my leadership we have followed the school code and sunshine laws,” said the Superintendent.

Rick Konkal was one of the tax payers who asked Berlin and Andrew to step down. “It falls on deaf ears we were raised to learn that this is how Democracy works,” said Konkal. Tina Ballus also disappointed with the Superintendent. “Hopefully with new faces on the board they won’t pass these types of projects,” said Ballus.

Then next Wattsburg Area School Board meeting will be in December.