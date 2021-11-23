Greene Township Supervisors hold meeting to hear public opinion of employee bonuses from American Rescue Plan

Greene Township Supervisors are getting a taste of in person public opinion as over $10,000 bonuses were given to ten public employees.

Those controversial bonuses came from the American Rescue Plan funding equaling 20% of the total given to the township.

Around 20 people attended the meeting with only three or four people speaking.

These people said that the money should be allocated for other needs, while other people agreed with distributing the bonuses.

One woman said that the pay rate is for the wrong people.

“When we heard this it’s like no one gets this kind of premium pay and yes it’s in the ARP funds, but the premium pay is for people who have suffered due to COVID not just a bonus because you got money,” said Annette Nowosielski, Attendee.

During this meeting, the supervisors said that they will respond to everyone’s concerns at a later time.

