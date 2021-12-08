Greene Township Supervisors issue statement regarding township employee bonuses

Greene Township Supervisors issued a statement regarding the concerns from residents after giving township employees $10,000 bonuses.

These bonuses were given out of the township’s American Rescue Plan money during a November board meeting equaling 20% of the total given to the township.

The statement to residents ended in part:

“As township supervisors we always commit to transparency in all decisions that we make on behalf of the township. Transparency however, cannot be accomplished without community input and participation at meetings to address community concerns before decisions are made.”

