Greene Township Supervisors issue statement to residents regarding American Rescue Plan employee bonuses

Greene Township Supervisors have issued a statement regarding the decision to provide township employees with pay under the American Rescue Plan Act.

This comes following the November 23rd board meeting where there was plenty of public opinion on hand as over $10,000 bonuses were given to ten public employees.

Those bonuses came from the ARP funding equaling 20% of the total given to the township.

Below is the statement from the Greene Township Supervisors.

