Greene Twp. garage damaged by fire

It was a busy night for fire crews after a garage went up in flames in Greene Township.

This happened around 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of Kosiorek Dr. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the entire structure was engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. It took them about an hour to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.