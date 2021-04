It’s been a busy morning for Greenfield Township and area firefighters.

Several fire departments were called to a mobile home in the 9000 block of Rt. 89 Monday.

Fire had taken over the mobile home by the time the first crews pulled up.

Firefighters removed what looked like a large propane tank from what was left of the structure. There was a recreational vehicle parked in the backyard that was also damaged by fire.

One woman was reportedly checked at the scene for smoke inhalation.