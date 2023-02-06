The war continues in one west Erie neighborhood over public access and neighbor’s rights.

At issue is a plan that could build a bike path along Greengarden Blvd in the city. Neighbors said it would restrict car traffic in the neighborhood and could even pose a risk for pedestrians and kids who use the road.

“We want our side to be heard I would say first and foremost. To that end, we are scheduled to have a meeting with the folks at city hall, and the Philadelphia consultants on this project are coming in for this meeting and that will be sometime maybe next week,” said David Pianta, neighbor spokesperson.

Many of the neighbors have posted signs showing opposition to the bike path plans.