Gregory Hayes currently recovering from accident that took place in his own home

Gregory Hayes the GOP candidate for 3rd District, is currently recovering from an accident that took place in his own home.

Hayes sustained a non life threatening injury and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Hayes is expected to make a full recovery.

Hayes sent his heartfelt gratitude to all of his supporters for coming out on election day and through their mail-in ballots for the November Election.

Hayes will soon be on the campaign trail within a few weeks as we move towards the general election phase of the campaign.

