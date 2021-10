The Griff Slides at Frontier Park are 24 hours away from being open to the public.

According to the LEAF Programming Director of Frontier Park, tomorrow will be a soft opening of the slides.

It has been four years in the making for the slides to come to life for residents.

Finally the ribbon cutting of the slides is taking place at 1 p.m. on October 13th at Frontier Park.

