Grilling tips you can use while cooking out during Memorial Day

Many will be “chefing it up” today for Memorial Day.

Some of you who may be first-timers in grilling could be looking for some extra tips. Longhorn Steakhouse has provided some tips on how to safely grill the perfect steak.

Yoselin Person was live this morning at Longhorn Steakhouse to tell us what you should know, along with some precautions you should keep in mind.

Make sure you grill outside and away from any structures and make sure your grill is stable. Next you’ll need to heat your grill to 500-550 degrees. If using a skillet, heat your stove to medium-high.

Longhorn Steakhouse says you need to shake their char seasoning onto the steak, then flip the steak over and repeat the process.

Step three: spray your pan or grill, place the steak on the grill and begin grilling. Once you see a sear from the grill you will need to flip the steak.

Now, you’re almost done. You’ll need to make a checkerboard pattern on both sides with grill marks. Lastly, you’ll get to enjoy it!

Many have asked Longhorn Steakhouse how to make filet mignon. Don’t worry, we have the simple tips to give to you.

