Griswold Park plans put on hold

Plans for Griswold Park are being halted, as the Erie City Council removed a resolution for park improvements this week.

The resolution was intended for city officials to be on board with a plan created by a non-profit called Erie’s Station Square.

Business owners surrounding Grisold Park planned to invest and improve the park by adding pickleball courts, a synthetic ice rink and musical swings.

Earlier this week, the City Council decided they needed more time to make a decision about the plan.

Councilperson Jim Winarski said despite the hault, he believes this plan could be a good thing for the city.

“The plan that they presented to council is a great plan,” Winarski said, “It will be an asset both to that area of the city as well as the city as a whole.”

City Council will revisit this resolution at a meeting in the next two months.

