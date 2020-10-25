Griswold Parks holds second annual Fall Fest

Folks who might be struggling to put food on their families tables had a chance to get fresh produce and locally made goods today over at Griswold Park.

Members of the community gathered in Griswold Park for the second annual Fall Fest on Sunday afternoon to enjoy fresh produce, locally made goods and live music.

Here is more on what vendors had to say about the last downtown farmers market of the year.

Customers and vendors said that they were enjoying the Fall weather and look forward to more farmers markets in the Spring.

Members of the Erie community flocked to Griswold Park for the second annual Fall Fest to enjoy some fresh produce, locally made goods and live music.

“We want to give people the opportunity to get fresh produce downtown and as well as give our other vendors an opportunity to sell down here as well which is why we accept FFP vouchers and snap,” said Faith Kindig, Co-Founder and CEO of Urban Oasis Project.

SNAP, a supplemental nutrition assistance program, allows for low income Americans to put food on the table.

One vendor said that it’s important to be at Farmers Markets like Fall Fest to give members of the downtown Erie community access to healthy harvest foods.

“This stuff being accessible to them the farmers markets being ran down here instead of them going to the grocery store, they’re getting more fresh local produce that doesn’t have the pesticides. It’s organic,” said Dawn Brown, Manager of Legacy Hydroponics.

Another vendor said that it’s great to see people getting out, interacting and spending time outdoors.

“It’s a great turn out. I’m really surprised at how many people are out and about in just you know the cool autumn air. It’s wonderful to see people and people to talk to people,” said Lee Burch, Wife of Tim Burch, Owner of Burch Farms.

With the downtown Oasis Market location closing, the CEO said they will work with the Downtown Partnership to plan more farmers markets in the spring.

“This year was kind of a test run to see what we could do with it. With COVID obviously we had a lot of restrictions, but COVID or not next year we’ll continue planning those to downtown,” said Kindig.

The plan for those farmers markets is to be held every other weekend in Perry Square in the Spring.