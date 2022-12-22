It could be the upcoming forecast, the holiday weekend approaching, or a combination of the two. Whatever the case may be, local grocers are busy several days before Christmas despite freezing temperatures and snow on the way.

Many shopping for this weekend seem to be more concerned about the holidays than the weather.

Days before Christmas, the president of Urbaniak, a butcher on East 24th Street, says they have received about 100 phone calls from customers who want to change their orders from Friday or Saturday to Thursday because they’re afraid of the storm.

He says their system cannot accommodate anymore orders, adding they only have so many workers and orders are already scheduled for those days.

Many of the customers we spoke with that are getting their shopping done early don’t seem to be concerned about the storm.

“If that ice storm hits like they say it’s supposed to, we’ll be ready. Snow, we live in Erie, we can all handle snow. Ice, well that’s a little bit different. So whatever I get done today, I’ll be happy with and we’ll be all set and ready to spend the holidays and enjoy our dinner,” Mary Jane Pochatko.

“Although Spectrum did say prepare for power outages and I hope that things prevail. I am kind of close to the lake so I might get some of that lake effect snow. Have appropriate vehicles, tires, food, and I think we will be great,” said Sue Kuebler.

“Been here my whole life, 63 years. It won’t be as bad as 2017. If we lived through that, we can live through anything and survive,” said David Fracassi.

Several shoppers say it’s a good thing this storm is coming so they can spend time indoors with their families.