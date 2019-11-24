Ground breaking ceremony takes place at the First Presbyterian Church of Girard

Parishioners of the First Presbyterian Church of Girard will soon have a new place of worship.

The church burned down during a devastating overnight fire in July 2018.

Parishioners and members of the Girard community show their excitement for the church’s ground breaking.

Nicola Vitiello, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Girard says, “It’s a very exciting moment in this church’s history. We’re getting to break ground on the project and as you can see they’ve been started digging the holes and putting footers in there and getting a lot of the under ground work started first.”

After breaking ground, construction will continue at the church’s former site.

The new building will be one level in order to be handicap accessible in addition to having a social hall and offices.

It’s been a long and emotional process.

“That moment of feeling like there is a sense of hope, seeing the equipment here, the drawing, and just the sense that so much work has gone into just getting to this moment,” Vitiello added.

Parishioners had the chance to feel that sense of hope first hand by taking part in the ground breaking, even using their own shovels.



Vicki Wilcox, a parishioner says, “After over a year of being able to break ground and know that it’s on its way is such a wonderful feeling that we can build this house for God.”

The ceremony also included a special scripture and blessing for the future building.

The church is expected to be completed in Spring of 2020.



